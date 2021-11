Motorcycles Made Electric

Taras Kravtchouk wants to change the way you think about motorcycles.

He’s the founder and CEO of Tarform Motorcycles and an advocate for electrification in an arena of automotive culture often closely associated with the roar of the combustion engine.

In this episode, Chuck Nice talks about the electric motorcycle revolution and test-drives Tarform’s cutting-edge effort at creating a battery-powered bike that will fire the American imagination.