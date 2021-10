EGTTING THIS THING DOWN I DOTHINK THE DAMAGE AND I AREGOING TO WIN BY THE WAY EVEN,EVEN THOUGH DAMON HAD NO IDEAWAS CARVING WAS CARVIN,G HE'SLIKE OTHER YOU KNOW WHAT IT'SLIKE TURN IT AROUND.I WAS LIKE THIS ISTH ERORSCHACH TEST RIGHT HERE.WHAT DO YOU SEE I THOUGHT