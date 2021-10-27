LA county sheriff ordered to testify about Kobe Bryant crash photos

A judge accepted Vanessa Bryant’s request for Sheriff Alex Villanueva and fire chief Daryl Osby to testify in her lawsuit alleging officials took and shared photos of human remains where Kobe Bryant, their daughter and seven others were killed.
