Girls Night In: Nightclub boycott to highlight drinkspiking

The Girls Night In campaign is calling on women across the UK to boycott nightclubs to highlight the issue of drink spiking and a wider conversation about women's safety.

Izzy Broadhurst and Joscelin Story say they have received an outpouring of support in Leeds, and hope the movement will encourage both venues and the police to better protect clubgoers from harm.

Report by Alibhaiz.

