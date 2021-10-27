Man baffled by wife’s reaction to his new financial rules

A man can't believe his wife's spending habit since they got married.He explained the situation on Reddit's "Am I the A******" forum.After he and his wife got married, she began to increase her spending.When he confronted her about making a budget, she dismissed him."After running up $550 on a coat, I finally decided enough was enough," he said."I built a spreadsheet, explained it to her, and wanted to handle things like adults".When I was done, I didn't expect a fight.

I thought it was fair.

She, on the other hand, doesn't view this as a budget that benefits us both.

She views this as I'm dominating her and I'm constricting her" .Redditors thought the couple suffered from poor communication."You didn’t talk about money before you got married?" a user wrote