Bride-to-be sparks outrage with her $27,000 wedding day demand

A woman wants her brother to donate a significant amount to her wedding fund.

Sheshared the situation on Reddit's "Am I the A******" forum.The 23-year-old doesn't have a lot of money.

She expects her brother, who is a doctor, to give her $27,000 so she can have her dream wedding.

He refused."My brother offered to give me £5,000 [$6,880] toward my wedding"." I might be wrong here, but surely as a hospital doctor, my brother should be able to contribute more to my wedding"."I told him that his refusal to help pay for my wedding is selfish and that if he doesn't help contribute to my wedding, then he won't be able to come"."We had an argument afterward and I haven't been returning his calls since".Redditors thought the sister was being selfish."What gives you any right to your brother's and his family's money?" a user asked