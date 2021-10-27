Twitter shares 'genius' hacks for if you ever get lost without cell service

A Twitter user garnered attention on the platform after sharing a clever hack for if you ever find yourself lost or stranded.Pete Eriksen (@terrapinpete) shared on Oct.

22: "If you ever get lost while hiking, or get stranded on the road—change the voicemail on your phone ...".... giving your approximate location, date, time and details of your situation and your plans.

If your phone dies, people trying to reach you will have a place to start looking"."This is a genius idea!" one person said about the hack.

"I can't believe I never thought of this," another said.Other Twitter users also replied with other hacks they've learned about how to contact someone during a dire situation."SMS messages often go even if you have zero bars," another Twitter user added."Whether your phone shows bars or not, in an emergency dial 911," someone said.

"Your 911 call will use ANY cell service available, NOT just the one you subscribe to".According to USA Today, which fact-checked a similar claim made during Hurricane Ida, you do need cell service or Wi-Fi to change your voicemail message