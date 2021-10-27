Pixar Releases First 'Lightyear' Trailer

Buzz Lightyear is back in a new teaser trailer released by Pixar.

Polygon reports 'Lightyear' will focus on the origin story of the "real" person behind the iconic 'Toy Story' character.

Buzz Lightyear, originally voiced by Tim Allen, will now be voiced by Chris Evans.

The trailer depicts the beloved space ranger blasting off into the atmosphere.

"Starman" by David Bowie accompanies Lightyear's ascent as a wondrous Pixar universe comes into view.

'Lightyear' will explore new planets and introduce us to bizarre new creatures.

'Toy Story' was originally released in 1995.

It was the first full-length feature film from Pixar.

'Lightyear' will appear in theaters on June 17, 2022.

To infinity and beyond!