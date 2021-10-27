Bride surprises fiancé with tactile wedding dress

When Kelly Ann Ferraro set out to find her wedding dress, .her top priority wasn't whether it would look good in pictures but whether it would feel good to her future husband.As she met the groom, Anthony Ferraro, at the altar, she put his hands on her dress.

Anthony, who is blind, started to cry."It was the most amazing experience," he told In The Know."There's silk, a velvet strip around the back and cotton, woven-in flowers.

Every texture was an experience, and put this painting of Kelly in my head".Kelly connected with a Brooklyn-based designer, Loulette Bride, which focuses on creating custom, eco-friendly dresses.When Kelly tried on the dress, she started to cry."It had everything I wanted," she said.

"All tactile"."I would be fine with just a normal wedding," Anthony said."I didn't think about my blindness at all; that's how I always pictured my wedding.

I just hoped there was good food.

But Kelly literally went above and beyond"."I didn't think about my blindness at all; that's how I always pictured my wedding.

I just hoped there was good food.

But Kelly literally went above and beyond".Commenters were moved by the video."Her wearing a dress you can feel!

That's beautiful," one person wrote.

"Congratulations!"