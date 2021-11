SEVENTEEN Announce Immersive ‘Power of Love’ Online Concerts | Billboard News

K-pop superstars Seventeen announced the upcoming '' online concert series on Wednesday (Oct.

27).

The shows, on Nov.

14 and 21, will be the 13-member group's first concert in almost 10 months and, according to a release, will showcase songs from their 'Power of Love' project, as well as tracks from their No.

1 Billboard Top Album project 'Your Choice' and their recently released ninth EP, 'Attacca.'