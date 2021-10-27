Good Habits That Make Mornings Less Stressful

Your morning schedule can have a huge impact on your overall mental health.

Here are some ways to ensure your morning routine is helping and not hurting.

1: Prepare the Night Before.

One of the most helpful ways to prevent stress in the morning is to plan the night before.

Experts suggest that tasks like laying out clothes and packing lunch the night before can be especially helpful.

2: Getting Enough Sleep.

Not getting enough sleep will make it harder to do other self-care activities.

Inadequate sleep pushes the sympathetic nervous system into over-drive, meaning that your heart will beat faster and you will interpret things as more stressful and overwhelming than they actually are, Roxanne Prichard, professor University of St.

Thomas, via Insider.

Neuroscientists agree that adults need 7 to 9 hours of sleep each night.

3: Avoid Your Phone.

Though it seems natural to immediately check your phone as you wake up, this sets us up for failure.

4: Don't Skip Breakfast.

You may have heard that breakfast is the most important meal of the day.

This is largely true.

Make sure you avoid high-calorie, processed foods for breakfast.

Processed and packaged food labels make it seem like they contain a lot of nutrients, but when compared with natural, real foods they are seriously lacking.

, Kate Martino, physicians assistant, via Insider