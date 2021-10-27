Alec Baldwin Fired Live Round in Fatal ‘Rust’ Shooting, Authorities Say

Alec Baldwin Fired Live Round , in Fatal ‘Rust’ Shooting, , Authorities Say.

Alec Baldwin Fired Live Round , in Fatal ‘Rust’ Shooting, , Authorities Say.

On October 21, Baldwin discharged a prop gun, fatally shooting cinematographer Halyna Hutchins and wounding director Joel Souza.

On October 21, Baldwin discharged a prop gun, fatally shooting cinematographer Halyna Hutchins and wounding director Joel Souza.

The BBC reports that a New Mexico sheriff said Alec Baldwin was handed a gun with a live round in it prior to the incident.

The BBC reports that a New Mexico sheriff said Alec Baldwin was handed a gun with a live round in it prior to the incident.

Authorities have reportedly recovered evidence including three firearms and 500 rounds of ammunition from the film set.

Authorities have reportedly recovered evidence including three firearms and 500 rounds of ammunition from the film set.

According to the BBC, as of now, no arrests have been made and no charges have been filed in the investigation.

On October 27, Santa Fe County Sheriff Adan Mendoza said that the investigation was still in its early stages.

On October 27, Santa Fe County Sheriff Adan Mendoza said that the investigation was still in its early stages.

The sheriff added that there were up to 100 people on the set when the shooting happened, and all of them would be questioned.

The sheriff added that there were up to 100 people on the set when the shooting happened, and all of them would be questioned.

I think the facts are clear - a weapon was handed to Mr Baldwin.

The weapon is functional and fired a live round killing Ms. Hutchins and injuring Mr. Souza, Adan Mendoza, Santa Fe County Sheriff, via BBC.

I think the facts are clear - a weapon was handed to Mr Baldwin.

The weapon is functional and fired a live round killing Ms. Hutchins and injuring Mr. Souza, Adan Mendoza, Santa Fe County Sheriff, via BBC.

According to Mendoza, a "lead projectile" was recovered from the director's shoulder and is now evidence in the investigation.

According to Mendoza, a "lead projectile" was recovered from the director's shoulder and is now evidence in the investigation.

The sheriff said that out of the recovered 500 rounds of ammunition, there was , "a mix of blanks, dummy rounds and what we are suspecting is live rounds.".

The sheriff said that out of the recovered 500 rounds of ammunition, there was , "a mix of blanks, dummy rounds and what we are suspecting is live rounds.".

Right now we're going to determine how those got there, why they were there - because they shouldn't have been there, Adan Mendoza, Santa Fe County Sheriff, via BBC