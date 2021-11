ETERNALS: Lauren Ridloff Hopes Deaf Kids Will Be Inspired

Lauren Ridloff is a deaf actress taking on the role of Makkari in Marvel's brand new movie, Eternals.

She says her deaf sons are very proud of her and hopes to become a global role model.

Report by Jonesl.

Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn