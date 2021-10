Homecoming rally causes controversy

An investigation is underway after controversial photos from an event at Hazard High School are causing outrage.

AN INVESTIGATION ISUNDERWAY ATHAZARD HIGHSCHOOL IN PERRYCOUNTY AFTERIMAGES TAKENDURING AHOMECOMING EVENTWERE POSTEDONLINE.THEY INCLUDEPICTURES OFSTUDENTS INLINGERIE AND BIKINISDANCING ONTEACRSHE.LARRYTHE SCHOOL ISRECEIVINGBACKLASH ONSOCIAL MEDIA FROMPARENTS WHO ARECALLING THEINCIDENT'INAPPROPRIATE' AND'DISTURBING.'LEX 18'S SOFIAMILLAR HEARS FROMTHEM... AND O NEPARENT WHO SAYSTHE PHOTOS DON'TTELL THE WHOLESTORY.WE DO WANT TOWARN YOU... YOUMAY FIND SOME OFTHE IMAGESDISTURBING.DETAILS IN THE L-E-X18 BIG STORY AT 6.SOTSOFIA MILLAR: "THEPICTURES WEREORIGINALLYPOSTED ON THEHAZARD HIGHSCHOOL ATHLETICSFACEBOOK PAGEBUT HAVE SINCEBEEN REMOVED.WE'VE BLURREDTHE FACES OFSTUDENTS TOPROTECT THE IRPRIVACY."VOWE ARE TOLD ITWAS PART OFHOMECOMINGWEEKCELEBRATIONS.TUESDAY WASCOSTUME DAY A NDTHERE WAS A "MANPAGENT" IN THEGYM.THESE ARE SOMEOF THE IMAGESECREIVING THEMOST CRITICISM.THEY APPEAR TOSHOW SCANTILYCLAD STUDENTSGIVING LAPDANCES TOFACULTY ANDSTAFF.OTHERS SHOWEDFEMALE STUDENTSDRESSED IN'HOOTERS'COSTUMES,CARRYING MUGSTHAT LOOKED LIKETHERE WAS BEERIN THEM.AND IN OTHS,ERSTUDENTS ANDSTAFF APPEAR TOSPANK OR PADDLEEACH OTHER.SOTJENNASMITH/PARENT: "ITWAS JUST REALLYSHOCKING WHEN IFIRST SAW IT AND IALMOST COULDN'TWRAP MY HEADAROUND IT."VOHAZARD MOMJENNA SMITH HAS AFAMILY MEMBER ATTHE HIGH SCHOOLAND KIDS IN THEDISTRICT.SHE SAYS THEEVENT SHOULDHAVE BEEN SHUTDOWN THEMOMENT AN ADULTREALIZEDSTUDENTS WEREUNDRESSING.SOTJENNA SMITH: "ITHINK THAT THEYSHOULD HAVE ATTHAT POINT SAID,HEY, I KNOW THIS ISA JOKE.

BUT LET'SSTOP.

THIS ISINAPPROPRIATE."VOMOM HOLLIE LAYNEDISAGREES.SOTHOLLIE LAYNE: "ITHAS BEEN TAKENCOMPLETELY OUTOF CONTEXT.THERE ARE ONLYPHOTOS BEINGSHOWN ON THEINTERNET, NOVIDEOS.

THEPHOTOS DON'TSHOW THETEACHERSPUSHINTHE GCHILDREN OFF OFTHEM."VOLAYNE'S SON ANDHIS FRIENDSPARTICIPATED INTHE HOMECOMINGEVENT.SHE SAYS PUSHINGTHE LIMITS ANDEMBARRASSINGTEACHERS IS PARTOF THE FUN.SOTHOLLIE LAYNE: "IFEVERYBODY ISPERFECT THEN IWOULD SAY YEAH,MAYBE WE DONEED TO RETHINKSOMETHING.

BUTUNTIL SOMEBODYCAN PROVE THATSOMETHING ISGOING ON HEREOTHER THAN JUSTHOMECOMINGWEEK ANDTEENAGERS BEINGTEENAGERS THEN IWILL SUPPORT MYKIDS."SOTJENNA SMITH: "THEWAY THAT I THINKABOUT IT, IS I THINKTHAT, YES, THEKIDS SHOULD JUSTBE KIDS, AND THEYSHOULD BEALLOWED TO HAVEFUN.

BUT IS GIVINGA LAP DANCE ORWITNESSINGOMSEBODY ELSEGIVE AN ADULT ALAP DANCE?

ISTHAT A CHILDAPPROPRIATEACTIVITY?

AND TOME, IT IS NOT."VOLAYNE SAYS SHEDOEST N'BELIEVE ALINE WASCROSSED.SOTHOLLIE LAYNE:"NONE OF MYCHILDREN HAVEBEEN HURT.

NONEOF THE TEACHERSHAVE BEEN HURT."VOHAZARDINDEPENDENTSCHOOLSSUPERINTENDENTSONDRA COMBSSAYS THE DISTRICTIS LOOKING INTOTHE INCIDENT...BUTDID NOT SAY IF ANYSCDIIPLINARYACTION HAS BEENTAKEN AGAINSTSTUDENTS,TEACHERS ORADMINISTRATORSSO FAR.SOTSONDRACOMBS/SUPERINTENDENT, HAZARDINDEPENDENTSCHOOLS: "THEDISTRICT ISINVESTIGATING THEINCIDENT ANDAFTER THEINVESTIGATION ISCOMPLETEAPPROPRIATEACTION WILL BETAKEN." 19:34:19 -:19VOONE OF THEADMINISTRATORSIN THE PICTURES ISHAZARD HIGHSCHOOL PRINCIPALDONALD 'HAPPY'MOBELINI.HE IS ALSO THEMAYOR OF HAZARD.SOTSOFIA MILLAR: "WEREACHED OUT TOPRINCIPALMOBELLINI THISMORNING ANDHAVE NOTRECEIVED ARESPONSE.

THESUPERINTENDENTSAYS NO FU