First Look: Paris Hilton Gets Ready For The Biggest Moment Of Her Life In ‘Paris In Love’
First Look: Paris Hilton Gets Ready For The Biggest Moment Of Her Life In ‘Paris In Love’

Paris Hilton is giving fans a special look at her journey towards saying “I do” in “Paris in Love”.

The new 13-part series follows the heiress as she prepares to marry fiancé Carter Reum.