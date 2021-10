'Terrifying being a woman after dark:' Women around the world speak up on gender-based violence

After incidents of gender-based violence, the onus is usually put on women to change their behaviors to stay safe.

The Global Brief with Bianca Nobilo conducted a social media call to ask women about their experiences.

We received responses from Kenya to the Netherlands to Sri Lanka to the US, with the refrain eerily similar.

Their responses show just how focused the conversation is towards women, rather than the perpetrator.