Kathleen Rodriguez introduced at Isle's new head softball coach

IN SPORTS... A BIG DAY ATTEXAS A&M UNIVERSITY CORPUSCHRISTI...THEY OFFICIALLYINTRODUCED THEIR NEW HEADSOFTBALL COACH.... SHE BRINGS AGREAT COACHING RESUME TO THEISLAND UNIVERSITY... BUT IT'SHER UPBRINGING THAT REALLY SETSHER APART FROM EVERYONE SEEL{***PKG**}{ **ALAN**}{***SOT FUL* *}"it is my extreme pleasure tointroduce our new head softblalcoach Kathleen Rodriguez.ApplauseKATHLEEN RODRIGUEZ BRINGSOVER 20 YEARS OF HEAD COACNGHIEXPERIENCE TO HE ISLANDUNIVERSITY... INCREDIBLYSUCCESSFUL WHEREVER SHE HASBEEN.... IT'S HER BACKGROUNDWHICH KEEPS HER HUMBLE..GROWING UP IN SANTA NFEEWMEXICO IN THE 80'S AND EAYRL90'S..

..

THERE WERE VERY FEWGIRLS SPORTS ..

SO SHE PLAYED ONSEVERAL YSBO BASEBALL TEAMS...EVEN MADE THE VARSITY AND PLAYEDCATCHE.R.{***SOT FULL**}KATHLEEN RODRIGUEZISLANDERS SOFTBALL COACH"playing with boys and learninghow to be gritty because theydon’t want you there was a bigdeal for me so that’s kindf owho I am"SHE EVENTUALLY TRANSITIONEDONTO THE SANTA FE HIGH SOFTBALLTEAM AND SHE WAS SO GOOD..HE SBECAME THE FIRST PERSON INER HFAMILY TO EARN AN ATHLETICSCHOLARSHIP... SHE WNDOU UP ATST.

MARY’S IN SAN ANTONIO....IT’S BECOME HER LIFELONG MISSIONTO GIVE BACK{***SOT FULL**RODRIGUEZ "it gave meeverything, it gave mey meducation and my background andthe ability to provide that ckbato these young women is a gi"ft{***SOT FULL**}JON PALUMBO TAMUCC ATHLECSTIDIRECTOR "what really set herapart for me was the passionthat was evident in the multipleconversations we had throughoutthis process but she wants toset up these young ladies to besuccessful in life and obviouslywin a lot of games on thesoftball field but prepare