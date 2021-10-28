Ranbir Kapoor Starts Preparation For His Wedding With GF Alia Bhatt, Plan REVEALED
Ranbir Kapoor Starts Preparation For His Wedding With GF Alia Bhatt, Plan REVEALED

Bollywood's chocolate boy Ranbir Kapoor seems to be all set to get married to his GF Alia Bhatt.

Reports are that the actor has few plans in his head and is working accordingly on it.

Have a look at the video to know more in details.