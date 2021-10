Aryan Khan drug case: KP Gosavi detained by Pune police after look out notice issued | Oneindia News

One of the key witnesses in the Aryan Khan drug case KP Gosavi, was detained by the Pune police after a look out notice was issued in his name.

Gosavi was present on the cruise ship when NCB raided a rave party earlier this month.

#AryanKhan #KPGosavi #KiranGosavi