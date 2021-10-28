Batwoman S03E04 Antifreeze

Batwoman 3x04 "Antifreeze" Season 3 Episode 4 Promo Trailer HD - THE FREEZE OUT - When Ryan (Javicia Leslie) makes Gotham's “30 Under 30” list, Luke (Camrus Johnson) worries about how Marquis's (Nick Creegan) involvement in Ryan's rising popularity as Wayne Enterprises' acting CEO will land with Jada (Robin Givens).

Mary (Nicole Kang) returns from a late night out not feeling quite herself, while Alice's (Rachel Skarsten) hallucinations grow stronger.

And when Sophie's (Meagan Tandy) sister, Jordan (guest star Keeya King), goes missing, she and the Bat Team quickly realize that Freeze's missing weapon hasn't been fully contained.

Holly Dale directed the episode written by Daniel Thomsen (304).

Original airdate 11/3/2021.