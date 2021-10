CSI Vegas S01E05 Let the Chips Fall

CSI: Vegas 1x05 "Let the Chips Fall" Season 1 Episode 5 Promo Trailer HD - As Grissom and Sara close in on who framed Hodges, the CSI team investigates a lock room murder mystery at 30,000 feet, when a cargo plane lands autonomously at McCarran Airport and everyone on board has been killed, on CSI: VEGAS, Wednesday, November 3rd on CBS, and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+.