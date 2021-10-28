Rajasthan teacher Nafisa Atari arrested after getting expelled | Oneindia News
Rajasthan teacher Nafisa Atari arrested after getting expelled | Oneindia News

Udaipur police arrested Nafisa Atari, a teacher who was expelled for cheering for Pakistan’s victory against India.

She was produced in court and was granted bail for Rs.

20,000.

#NafisaAtari #Udaipur #RajasthanteachercheersPakistan