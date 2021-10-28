2021 Ford Focus Active Design Preview in Blue

Available on new Focus for the first time, next-generation SYNC 4 – supported by a largest-in-segment 13.2-inch centre screen – enables cloud-connected navigation and connected voice control with natural language understanding.

In addition, the technology allows Ford Power-Up software updates, available over the air to improve functionality over time.

Features and services including SecureAlert, Stolen Vehicle Services and Local Hazard Information are also available via FordPass Connect.

Electrified EcoBoost Hybrid 48-volt mild hybrid powertrains enhance efficiency, refinement and fun-to-drive, available for the first time with a seven-speed dual-clutch Powershift automatic option that makes light work of driving in city and stop-start traffic while complementing the hybrid powertrain’s electrically-boosted performance.

A suite of next-generation driver assistance technologies includes Blind Spot Assist, Intersection Assist, and Adaptive Cruise Control with Stop & Go, Speed Sign Recognition and Lane Centring.

A new iteration of Ford’s “human-centric” design philosophy brings greater confidence and boldness to the Focus exterior in five-door and wagon bodystyles, with new bonnet profiles, LED headlights and a more distinctive approach to Titanium, ST-Line and Active variants.

Each gains unique styling elements that express their individual personalities, with an available X pack bringing high specification, and expanded Vignale pack availability delivering ultimate luxury and exclusive design features.

Ford also has revealed the new Focus ST – powered by a 280 PS 2.3-litre EcoBoost petrol engine – featuring all-new Performance Seats and bold exterior design that further emphasises its high-performance character.