Yogi govt declares celebrating Pak win is sedition; 3 J&K students arrested in Agra | Oneindia News

Yesterday, three Kashmiri students were arrested in Uttar Pradesh's Agra for allegedly celebrating Pakistan's win over India in the ongoing T20 World Cup.

Today morning, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's office tweeted that those celebrating Pakistan's win will be charged with sedition.

