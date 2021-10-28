I've Merged Three 1950's Chevys Into One Iconic Car | RIDICULOUS RIDES

GENE Langmesser, from California, bought a brand new Corvette, stripped it down and put ‘1500lbs of clay on it’ to add parts of a ‘57, ‘58 and ‘59 Chevy to make his infamous Chevy 789.

The concept car designer ‘wanted to create a classic, old school car with today's technology’.

The front end of a ‘57 Chevy Bel-air, the middle of 1958 Chevy Delray Ragtop, and the Iconic “Bird in Flight” rear-end of the ‘59 Impala have been merged for the ultimate homage to 1950’s Americana that took an incredible 5,000 hours to perfect.

Gene admits he loves the reaction from driving it.

He told Ridiculous Rides: “You go to a gas station and it takes you 25 minutes to get gas, and you’re almost feeling rude trying to leave because people are still gawking at the car and taking pictures.”