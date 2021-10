Sunak uncomfortable being high-tax, high-spending chancellor

Rishi Sunak says he is "not comfortable" being a high-tax, high-spending chancellor, although insisted he was unable to announce tax cuts in his Budget due to the UK suffering the "worst economic shock in 300 years" throughout the Covid pandemic.

Report by Alibhaiz.

