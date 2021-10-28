Happy Birthday, Frank Ocean!

Christopher Edwin Breaux turns 34 years old today.

Here are five things you may not have known about the singer.

1.

He wrote his album, ’Channel Orange,’ in just two weeks.

2.

Ocean's dog, Everest, is listed as an executive producer on ‘Channel Orange.’.

3.

His first live performance was at Coachella in 2011.

4.

His name change to Frank Ocean was partially inspired by the 1960 film, ’Ocean’s 11.’.

5.

Ocean appeared in the video game, Grand Theft Auto V.

