An Affordable Antidepressant Was Found To Reduce the Risk of Hospitalization From COVID-19
An Affordable Antidepressant Was Found To Reduce the Risk of Hospitalization From COVID-19

An affordable antidepressant was found to reduce the need for hospitalization among high-risk adults with Covid-19 in a study looking for existing drugs that could treat coronavirus.

Veuer’s Johana Restrepo has more.