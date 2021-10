Mother pays tribute to Bibaa Henry and Nicole Smallman

The mother of Bibaa Henry and Nicole Smallman has paid tribute to the sisters describing them as "beautiful, beautiful girls".

Teenager Danyal Hussein was sentenced to a minimum of 35 years for killing the women in Wembley last June.

Report by Alibhaiz.

