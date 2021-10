China puts 3rd city under lockdown to tackle Covid-19 cases | Oneindia News

As the Covid-19 cases are on the rise in China, the government has put a third city under lockdown, with around six million people now under orders to stay home as Beijing chases zero cases before the upcoming Winter Olympics.

