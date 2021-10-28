The BULLetin Board: Free Halloween movies at FilmBar

GOOGLE DOESN'T REMOVE IT FROMTHE INTERNET ALTOGETHER.ON THE BULL DIN -- BULLETINBOARD,OW H ABOUT SOME FUN FORTHE WEEKENSPOOKTACULAR FAVORITES LIKE THENIGHTMARE BEFORE CHRISTS,MAHALLOWEEN AND THE SPINE OF THENIGHT.THERE'S ALSO FREE POPCORN ANDSWAG.THE FIRST SHOWING SATURDAY IS AT004: P.M.THE FUN STARTS AT 2:00 P.M.SUNDAY.TO RESERVE YOUR FERETICKET,HEAD TO THE WEBSITE AND USEHE TPROMO CODE PLUTO TV.