Taste of the Town: Nonna's The Trattoria

I GOT ACHANCE TO SIT DOWN WITH THEOWNER RON COOK TO LEAR.N REtaste of the town openWELL IF YOU’RE IN THE ADA AREAAND U Y’RE LOOKING FOR A TRUETASTE OF ITALY KNOWN AS NONNA’STRATTORIA IS THE PLACE.EVERYONE’S TALKING ABOUT RONCOOK THE OWNER OF NONNA’S THANKSFOR HAVING US OUT TODAY.

THANKYOU FOR COMING.

SO, TELL US THEHISTORY I UNDERSTAND YOU VE AHABIT OF TIME SPENT IN ITALY SOTHIS FOOD IS AUTHENTIC,WHAT IS AS AUTENTIHC AS WE CANGET IT IN THE STATES, PUT ITTHAT WAY.

YEAH, TELL US URYOHISTORY, HOW DOES IT ALL START IWAS THE PRESIDENT OF LA MARZOCCOESPRESSO MACHINES AND FLORENCEFOR 15 YEARS.

ANDHE WN THERECESSION HIT THE BOTTOM DROPPEDOUT OF OUR BUSINESS AND WE HADTO RETURN TO THE UNITED STATES,I WAS IN MY EARLY 60S AT THETIME, MY WIFE AND I DECIDED WEWOULD JUST PLANT OURSELVES HERE,AFTER ABOUT A YEAR OR SO WEFOUND A LOCATION ACROSS THESTREET TO OPEN THE FIRST NONNA’SCAFE WHICH WAS HOW WE STARTEDWITH A COFFEE MACHINE OFCOURSE IT MAKES SENSE THAT YOUWRITE YOUR ORIGIN REALLY STARTSWITH COFFEE, BUT I’M SUREOUR YLOVE OF ITALIAN FOORRD CAIEDOVER EUROPEAN FOOD IN GENERALCARRIED OVER.

YEAH, I TO MLDYWIFE THAT WE OUGHT TO DO SOMEPASTRIES IN THE AFTERNOON THATWE CAN BAKE F OFIN THE MORNINGWE’LL JUST YOU KNOW CLOSE AT TWOO’CLOCK.

SHE SAID NO YOU HAVE TODO YR OUOMELETS.

I SAID NO I’’NOT GOING TO DO MY OMELETS, ANDSHE SAID YOU HAVE TO DO YOUROMELETS, AND I SAID I’TM NOGOING TO GO FROM PRESIDENT OF ACOMPANY TO SHORT ORDER COOK.N ADI DID.

AND THEN THIS BUILDINGCAME AVAILABLE THREE YRSEALATER, AND THEE RWERE A NUMBEROF PEOPLE FROM THE COMMUNITY WHOJUST WANTED TOEE S A RESTAURANTHERE.

SO, I MEAN BASICALLY WHATYOU’VE GOT HERE IS YOU’VE GOT ANAMERICAN WHO LIVED IN ITALY,TRANSLATING, ITALIAN AND FRENCHRECIPES TO A MEXICAN CHEF IN AADMICHIGAN WITH AMERICANINGREDIENTS TO A LARGELY DUTCHAUDIENCE, SO IT’S A MEINLTG POT,IT’S A TRUE MELTING POT.

AND OFPEOPLE, EIGHT YEARS AGHEOSTARTED WITH T CAFHEE, A FEWYEARS LATER YOU OPEN THISTRATTORIACORRECT OKAY CORCTRE.

AND WHODID THAT FIRST YEAR AGO.IT WAS CHAOS ON STEROIDS.

WEWENT THROUGH THREE CHEFS.

AND I,YOU KNOW, IT WAS MY FIRSTRESTAURANT WHICH I OPENED AT AGE69 AND WE, IT TOOK A WHILE TOSETTLE IN.

BUT WE DID SETTLE INPRETTY QUICKLY, AND WE’VE BEENVERY SUCCESSFUL EVER SINCE ANDAND I YOU KNOW IT’S RYVEREWARDING.

THAT WE ARE ASACCEPTED AS WE ARE BY THECOMMUNITY,OBVIOUSLY YOU’VE EATEN A LOT OFITALIAN FOOD.

WHAT WOULD BE THECLOSEST THING ON YOUR MENU THATBRINGS THOSE MEMORIES OF ITALYBACK.

THE VEAL SALTIMBOCCA.VEAL POUNDED THIN WITH A SLICEOF PROSCIUTTO AND SAGE LEAF ANDIT’S, IT’S JUST PAN FRIED AND ALITTLE WHITE WINE SAUCE.OBVIOUSLY YOU’VE MADE IT THRGHOUTHAT FIRST YEAR, YOU’VE GOT AGREAT RETURNING BUSINESS, THISPLACE IS BUZZING RIGHT NOW,WE HAVE SUCH LOYAL CUSTOMERSTHAT IN 28 DEGREE WEATHER ON ASATURDAY NIGHT, WE HAVE TWOTURNS ON EVERY TABLE OUT HERE INTHE MIDDLE OF WINTER.

GO FIGURE.WE IS VERY LOYAL CLIENTELE.

ANDWE, WE ARE VERY LONG ON CUERSTSERVICE TO TAKE CARE OF THEMWELL FROM THE PRESIDENOFTCOMPANY TO SHORT ORDER COOK TONOW ONE OF THE MOST BEVEDLOBRANDS IN ADA BECAUSE HE’SBRINGING THE TRUE TASTE OF ITALYRIGHT HERE AT KNOWN AS TRATTORIACOME HAVE SOME GREAT FOOD.

IT’SOUR TASTE OF THE TOWN.NONNA’S IS LOCATED AT 584 ADADRIVE UTSOH EAST IN ADA.YOU CAN CHECK OUT THEIR FULLMENU AT EAT WITH NONNA DOT CO