Thursday, October 28, 2021

Man shot and killed in Evergreen identified

Credit: KPAX - Western Montana
Duration: 00:26s 0 shares 1 views

Authorities have released the name of the man who was shot and killed behind the Kmart in Evergreen on Sunday night.

