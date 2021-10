Bombay HC says 3-day notice to be given before arrest if FIR filed against Wankhede | Oneindia News

The Bombay High Court has disposed of a petition filed by NCB officer Sameer Wankhede; Today, the Ministry of Home Affairs extended the existing Covid-related restrictions across the country till November 30; Today, China said that its new land border law will not affect the implementation of existing border treaties; After Aryan Khan was arrested by the NCB, Shah Rukh Khan’s fans showed support for him.

#BombayHC #SameerWankhede #AryanKhan #NCB