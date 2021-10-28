Snoop Dogg and Eminem Have Made Up

While appearing on 'The Breakfast Club,' Snoop revealed that the two rappers have put their differences aside after years of feuding.

Man I love Eminem.

And the thing is, we love hip hop so much, we competitive.

We battle rappers, so that was supposed to trigger that in him, Snoop Dogg, on 'The Breakfast Club'.

We brothers, and we family so we learn to appreciate each other for what we do and we get down and we had a long conversation about the respect that we have for each other, and the way we need to talk in public about each other, Snoop Dogg, on 'The Breakfast Club'.

Snoop also admitted he was wrong for previously dissing Eminem by leaving him off of his list of the top 10 rappers of all time.

I felt like I was out of pocket.

I apologized to him, and I let him know and I'm just bettering myself.

I make mistakes.

I ain't perfect, I'm Snoop Dogg, Snoop Dogg, on 'The Breakfast Club'.

The two rappers will even be performing together soon.

Snoop and Slim Shady will join Kendrick Lamar, Dr. Dre and Mary J.

Blige on stage at the 2022 Super Bowl Halftime Show.

