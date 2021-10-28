Thursday Sector Leaders: Vehicle Manufacturers, Semiconductors

Leading the group were shares of Lucid Group, up about 20.9% and shares of Alpine 4 Holdings up about 9.5% on the day.

In trading on Thursday, vehicle manufacturers shares were relative leaders, up on the day by about 3.8%.

Also showing relative strength are semiconductors shares, up on the day by about 3.3% as a group, led by Wolfspeed, trading higher by about 32.8% and Maxlinear, trading up by about 16.1% on Thursday.