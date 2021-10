How Kelly Oubre Jr. Spent His First $1M in the NBA

Charlotte Hornets' Kelly Oubre Jr. was humbled by not playing in his first nine college games at Kansas.

From $250K on a Merecedes G Wagon to his mini French bulldogs Saint and Soul, find out what the Tsunami Papi spent his first million on when his skills translated into a $6 million, 3-year contract with the Washington Wizards after being drafted and traded by the Atlanta Hawks.