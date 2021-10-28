2022 Mercedes-Benz AMG SL 63 Studio Design Footage

The 2022 Mercedes-Benz SL line-up will include two models called SL 55 and SL 63, respectively.

Power for the 55 model comes from a 4.0-liter V8 that's twin-turbocharged to develop 469 horsepower from 5,500 to 6,500 rpm and 516 pound-feet of torque between 2,250 and 4,500 rpm.

Step up to the 63 and you'll unlock a more powerful version of the eight-cylinder engine that develops 577 horsepower and 590 pound-feet of torque.

Power reaches the four wheels through a nine-speed automatic transmission linked to a pair of shift paddles and a performance-tuned 4Matic+ all-wheel-drive system.

AMG pegs the 55's zero-to-60-mph time at 3.8 seconds, while the 63 can perform the same task in 3.5 seconds.