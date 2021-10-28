What to Expect This Flu Season

Yahoo reports that over the last two winters, the flu was not as severe as it has been in previous years.

However, as life slowly returns to normal, kids head back to classrooms and workers return to offices, people are wondering how bad this year's flu season could be.

When you look across the years, more serious and more severe flu seasons often follow light ones.

, Dr. Lisa L.

Maragakis, Senior director of infection prevention at Johns Hopkins, via Yahoo.

Yahoo points out that flu cases are already starting to appear in the United States, but they are consistent with the low numbers of this time last year.

Another thing to consider is that COVID-19 precautions, like wearing masks and social distancing, are being used less now as opposed to this time last year.

Dr. Soniya Gandhi, an infectious disease physician at Cedars-Sinai Marina del Rey Hospital said, “There’s a lot more commingling, kids are back in school, mask mandates have been lifted.” .

Based on that, once the flu starts spreading, there is a chance that it could spread more easily throughout the population.

Dr. Gandhi stressed that COVID-19 precautions also help prevent the spread of flu.

Those precautions include washing your hands, wearing a mask, maintaining social distance and isolating yourself when sick.

Those precautions include washing your hands, wearing a mask, maintaining social distance and isolating yourself when sick.

I would encourage people to go into this fall and winter season trying to also be adherent to all of those preventive health measures, Dr. Soniya Gandhi, an infectious disease physician at Cedars-Sinai Marina del Rey Hospital, via Yahoo