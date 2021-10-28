Ed Sheeran Reveals How The Death Of A Best Friend Gave Him New Perspective On Life
Ed Sheeran is reflecting on the emotional life event that served as inspiration for his new album, ‘=’, dropping Friday.

The hitmaker tells ET Canada’s Cheryl Hickey about the heartbreak he felt after recently losing one of his best friends.