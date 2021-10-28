7 Fun Ways to Celebrate Halloween By Staying In

It's that ghosts and goblins time of year again.

With the lingering uncertainty of how the pandemic will unfold this fall, .

You may be thinking you want to stay in for Halloween.

Here are seven ways to monster-mash it up without leaving your home.

1, Have a spooky movie marathon.

Halloween is the perfect occasion to watch your favorite horror movies back to back.

2, Throw a jack-o-lantern party.

Carving pumpkins is a great way to bring family and friends together on this spooky night.

3, Make some fall-themed crafts.

Have fun and get creative by combining your Halloween and Thanksgiving crafts.

4, Shake up some Halloween cocktails.

An adult Halloween-themed beverage can be the perfect solution for staying in.

5, Get creative with Halloween face-painting.

Kids love face-painting and you can incorporate your creativity with your costume.

6, Wear a costume anyway.

Just because you're staying in doesn't mean you can't celebrate the night.

7, Order takeout.

Supporting your favorite local restaurant and delivery person is a perfect way to spend the night.