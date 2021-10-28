7 Fun Ways to Celebrate Halloween, By Staying In.
It's that ghosts and goblins time of year again.
With the lingering uncertainty of how the pandemic will unfold this fall,
You may be thinking you want to stay in for Halloween.
Here are seven ways to monster-mash it up without leaving your home.
1, Have a spooky movie marathon.
Halloween is the perfect occasion to watch your favorite horror movies back to back.
2, Throw a jack-o-lantern party.
Carving pumpkins is a great way to bring family and friends together on this spooky night.
3, Make some fall-themed crafts.
Have fun and get creative by combining your Halloween and Thanksgiving crafts.
4, Shake up some Halloween cocktails.
An adult Halloween-themed beverage can be the perfect solution for staying in.
5, Get creative with Halloween face-painting.
Kids love face-painting and you can incorporate your creativity with your costume.
6, Wear a costume anyway.
Just because you're staying in doesn't mean you can't celebrate the night.
7, Order takeout.
Supporting your favorite local restaurant and delivery person is a perfect way to spend the night.