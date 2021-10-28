Chiefs vs New York Giants: Danan’s Data for Nov. 1

Chiefs color analyst Danan Hughes is offering his “Danan’s Data” ahead of the Chiefs Monday Night football showdown agains the New York Giants.
#ChiefsKingdom #Chiefs41
Chiefs color analyst Danan Hughes is offering his “Danan’s Data” ahead of the Chiefs Monday Night football showdown agains the New York Giants.
#ChiefsKingdom #Chiefs41
The Kansas City Chiefs escaped with the win over the New York Giants on Monday Night Football. New York took the lead early in the..
The Kansas City Chiefs scraped out a win against the New York Giants on Monday night, and although Nick Wright wasn't impressed..