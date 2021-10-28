Michael Jackson Would've 'Wholeheartedly Supported' Britney Spears In Conservatorship Battle

Speaking with "Good Morning Britain", Michael Jackson's son, Prince, shares that he believes his father would've "wholeheartedly supported" Britney Spears in the battle to end her conservatorship.
