True Story

True Story Trailer - Plot Synopsis: How far will you go to protect your own?

Kevin Hart and Wesley Snipes star in True Story, the gripping journey of two brothers entangled in a world of celebrity, crime, and lies.

A world-famous comedian desperately searches for a way out after a night in Philadelphia with his brother threatens to sabotage more than his success.

Directed by Stephen Williams (premiere episode) starring Kevin Hart, Wesley Snipes, Theo Rossi, Chris Diamantopoulos, John Ales, Billy Zane, Lauren London, William Catlett, Tawny Newsome, Ash Santos, Paul Adelstein release date November 24, 2021 (on Netflix)