Scott Dorval's Idaho News 6 Forecast - Thursday 10/28/21 Milder Weather for the End of the Week

Happening in central Idahomoisture last week with this brundage mountain.

ThisYou see that snow we're goaround notice snow on thecourse, at mid mountain anthe mountain, no snow wherbe flying here and you'vea look at the Mccall areaToday.

Now the forecast fois for rain showers in therain showers to come in aof 55.

That does not meanthink it's gonna be a nicedecent weather over the weand sunday temperatures inthere's a slight chance sucouple of showers.

One comstill hanging onto it.

We'that for you.

In the meantmonitor has changed.

Now yflop back and forth, the dWe've advanced from from eto extreme drought.

In othit's still extreme droughtthe moisture has helped inValley also parts of northand parts of Washington stnews there.

If we can justcoming on in and around Seamount of moisture as ourto slide by the north.

Thamild weather to come in frwest.

That's going to contAs we go into tomorrow, mito push on and that warmswhich is beautiful to nearto the west here, this isway in and give us some clevening, but I still thinkbe rain in central Idaho,my Treasure Valley forecaswe'll just stay partly cloLow temperatesur in the fobe a nice afternoon.

We'llIt's the Boise Mountains wthen cloud cover increasesvalley counting that willin the afternoon as tempermid fifties in the standinwill probably remain dry abe a pretty nice day withforecast 70 degrees for frday.

If you want to get ouraking of the leaves, thatwith a dry weather that'sbe beautiful.

Everything.chance of rain in the vallas well with the temperatube beautiful if you have tit'll work 63 degrees on sso just a bit cooler, nota little bit if you plan ooutside exercising doing spretty nice fair conditionwith the comfortableem tpenice in the afternoon as wrise back into the sixtiessunday, see this 20% chancpoibssility we could see sup some charges saying it''sIt just going to be a padon't be surprised if youin the mountains or sometheye on.

But I still thinkweek, you see Tuesday here