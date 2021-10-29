Saving Money on Rising Energy Bills

But the price of toys, food, and other products is not all that is increasing.
Starting in November, natural gas will actually be almost twice as expensive as it was this time around last year which of course affects our energy bills.
Bigger heating bills are in store for this winter as energy prices surge. Data from the U.S. Energy Information Administration says..