Mother says her special needs child wasn't picked up by school bus driver despite standing outside

A day that was supposed to be special for an 8-year-old girl with special needs was almost ruined after a Cherry Creek School District bus driver didn't stop to pick her up for school, according to the child's mother.
A day that was supposed to be special for an 8-year-old girl with special needs was almost ruined after a Cherry Creek School District bus driver didn't stop to pick her up for school, according to the child's mother.
Watch VideoMass kidnappings, powerful gangs and a presidential assassination. The chaos in Haiti us wrecking the lives of those who..