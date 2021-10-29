Inside the jury room: Chauvin trial jurors describe the light-bulb moment

Months after convicting the former Minneapolis police officer who murdered George Floyd, jurors describe a shared realization about Chauvin’s failure to provide lifesaving support for Floyd.
Months after convicting the former Minneapolis police officer who murdered George Floyd, jurors describe a shared realization about Chauvin’s failure to provide lifesaving support for Floyd.
Just two reporters were allowed inside a courtroom in the U.S. state of Georgia to serve as the eyes and ears of the public when..