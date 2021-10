Upgrades to Virginia’s unemployment system again delayed

BEING DELAYED ONCE AGAIN.WHICH IS THE LAST THING THOSESEEKING BENEFITS WANT TO HEAR!NEWS THREE REPORTER ANTOINETTEDELBEL HAS BEEN LOOKING INTOWHAT'S CAUSING THE DELAYS.THIS IS A MAJOR MULTI-YEARIMPROEMVENT PROJECT THAT WASEXPECTED TO BE FINISHED IN THEMIDDLE OF 2020 BUT WAS PUT OFFBECAUSE OF THE PANDEMIC.

THEVEC SAYS THIS LATEST SET BACKIS BECAUSE THE UPGRADES WOULDHAVE INTERFERED WITH THEAGENCY'S DEADLINE TO PROCESSITS TAX RECORDS.

AND THEWHIPLASH IS CAUSING HEADACHESFOR MANY.

PKG NAT POP 0 IT'SVERY FRUSTRATING RAY ICKES(EYE- KISS) HAS BEEN WAITINGFOR ANSWERS FROM THE VEC ABOUTHIS UNEMPLOYEMENT STATUS FORNEARLY 3 MONTHS.

RAY ICKESWAITING FOR UNEMPLOYMENTBENEFITS (37) THE PROBLEM ISWHEN YOU CALL TO TALK & IS ABUNCH OF COMPUTERS YOU DON'TEVEN TALK TO ANYBODY REAL THEFORMER 7-11 EMPLOYEE SAYS HEWAS LAID OFF IN JULY AND HASBEEN BOUNCED AROUND VIRGINIA'SUNEMPLOYMENT SYSTEM EVERSINCE.

RAY ICKES WAITING FORUNEMPLOYMENT BENEFITS 20 ITHINK IT'S DISORGANIZED.

THELONG-AWAITED UPGRADE TOVIRGINIA'S OUTDATEDUNEMPLOYMENT SYSTEM HAS BEENSTALLED ONCE AGAIN UNTILNOVEMBER 8 THAT WAS SUPPOSEDTOBE THE NEW LAUNCH DATEFOLLOWING TWO OTHER DELAYS INTHE LAST SEVERAL WEEKS.

THEVEC SAYING THOSE DELAYS WERENEEDED TO GIVE THEM MORE TIMETOTR AIN STAFF AND RUN TESTS.THE OVERHAUL CAN'T COME SOONENOUGH FOR ICKES.

RAY ICKESWAITING FOR UNEMPLOYMENTBENEFITS 1.04 YOU HAVE TO GOTHROUGH SO MANY DIFFERENTTYPES OF SCREENS TO EVENAPPLY.

54) IT COULD BE MOREUSER FRIENDLY.

THE NEWUNEMPLOYMENT SYSTEM WILLSTREAMLINE THE PROCESS WHENFILING A CLAIM AND ALLOWPEOPLE TO ACCESS MOREINFORMATION ABOUT THEIRBENEFITS CUTTING OUT THE NEEDTO CALL THE BUSY CUSTOM ERCARECENTER AND WAIT ON HOLD.

ICKESIS STAYING OPTIMISTIC AS HECONTINUES TO WEIGH DIFFERENTJOB PROSPECTS.

13 HOPEFULY,LYOU KNOW, THE PEOPLE IN THEFUTURE THAT HAVE TO APPLYDON'T HA VETO GO THROUGH THERIGMAROLE TRYING TO GET THEIRMONEY.

ANNIE LL TAG DURING THECHANGEOVER -- THE CUSTOMERCALL CENTER WILL BE CLOSEDTHE SYSTEM IS EXPECTED TO BEBACK UP ANRUND NING THEFOLLOWING MONDAY, NOV.

15.IT'S ALSO MEANT TO CUT BACK ONISSUES WITH FAURD.DURING THE TEMPORARY SHUT DOWNPEOPLE WILL HAVE TO LFIETHEIR CLAIM BEFORE 2 P-M ONNOVEMBER 8 SO THEY DON'T MISSA PAYMENT.YOU CAN FIND ADDITIONALINFORMATION ABOUT THE UPGRADEDSOFTWARE - AS WELL AS MOREINFORMATION ON THE CHANGEOVERNEXT MONTH - RIGHT NOW ON WTKRDOT COM.IN SFFUOLK TONIGHT