Facebook changes its name to Meta, Zuckerberg says building ‘Metaverse’ | Oneindia News
Facebook changes its name to Meta, Zuckerberg says building ‘Metaverse’ | Oneindia News

Facebook has changed its name to Meta, the company announced on Thursday, as they focus on building ‘Metaverse’.

CEO Mark Zuckerberg said that the social media service will still be called Facebook.

#Facebooknewname #FacebookisMeta #Metaverse